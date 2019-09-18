Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Trailer Is Out!

Before the arrival of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the film, the makers of the Chiranjeevi starrer are set to stun one and all with a very special trailer of the movie. Team Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has come up with the first official trailer of the movie and it has been released through the official YouTube channel of Konidela Production Company. The trailer hit the online circuits at 5:31 PM. It is a well-cut trailer and gives a befitting introduction to the grandeur of the film. The trailer also throws light on all the important characters of the film. It assures that the film will high on performances, emotions and action sequences. Chiranjeevi looks absolutely stunning as the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and he steals the show in this trailer. Take a look at Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's trailer here.

Earlier, the makers of Sye Raa had released two teasers within one year and they gave us a glimpse into the magnificent movie that Sye Raa has turned out to be. Now, the trailer of the movie will give a broader picture about this highly awaited movie that is set to take over the big screens across the globe on October 2, 2019.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is based on the life of the freedom fighter of the same name, who raised his voice against the British empire much before the 1857 revolt. Chiranjeevi is sure to stun everyone with his sensational performance as the titular character.

Sye Raa's trailer is expected to go viral on social media and on the online circuits, much like the two teasers did. Meanwhile, the promotions for Sye Raa is now in full swing and it is being said that the grand pre-release event of the film will be held soon and will be attended by some of the biggest names of the Telugu film industry.