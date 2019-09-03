English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sye Raa Vizag Distribution Rights Acquired By Kanthi Krishna Pictures For Rs 14.40 Crore

    By
    |

    Veteran actor Chiranjeevi, one of the biggest names in Tollywood, will soon be seen in the historical drama Sye Raa, slated to hit screens on October 2, 2019. The film, helmed by popular director Surender Reddy, has grabbed plenty of attention for all the right reasons, which suggests that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is a major update about the magnum opus. According to reports, Kanthi Krishna Pictures has acquired the Vizag distribution rights of Sye Raa for a whopping Rs 14.40 crore, which bears testimony to Chiranjeevi's star power.

    In case, you did not know, there was a lot of competition for Sye Raa's Vizag rights. In fact, ace distributor Dil Raju too was reportedly in the running, however, Kanthi Krishna Pictures managed to beat the Maharshi distributor to bag the honour.

    Sye Raa

    Sye Raa revolves around the exploits of a forgotten freedom fighter and highlights the atrocities committed under the British rule. The film features a grand battle sequence that is likely to be the biggest highlight of the movie. Nayanthara and 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa. Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Niharika, Ravi Kishan and 'Shahenshan' Amitabh Bachchan too are a part of the movie.

    Recently, Chiranjeevi had told a leading website that he performed stunts in Sye Raa despite a bad shoulder.

    "I had a bad shoulder that I got operated but then also, they (Ram Charan and Surender Reddy) made me do fight and horse-riding scenes. But I did cherish this experience and enjoyed doing the film. I saw the result and I am hopeful people will cherish it too,"(sic) Chiranjeevi had said.

    Sye Raa is slated to release in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam), which makes it a crucial release for all concerned.

    So, are you looking forward to Sye Raa? Comments, please!

    More SYE RAA News

    Read more about: sye raa chiranjeevi
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue