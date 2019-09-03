Sye Raa Vizag Distribution Rights Acquired By Kanthi Krishna Pictures For Rs 14.40 Crore

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi, one of the biggest names in Tollywood, will soon be seen in the historical drama Sye Raa, slated to hit screens on October 2, 2019. The film, helmed by popular director Surender Reddy, has grabbed plenty of attention for all the right reasons, which suggests that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is a major update about the magnum opus. According to reports, Kanthi Krishna Pictures has acquired the Vizag distribution rights of Sye Raa for a whopping Rs 14.40 crore, which bears testimony to Chiranjeevi's star power.

In case, you did not know, there was a lot of competition for Sye Raa's Vizag rights. In fact, ace distributor Dil Raju too was reportedly in the running, however, Kanthi Krishna Pictures managed to beat the Maharshi distributor to bag the honour.

Sye Raa revolves around the exploits of a forgotten freedom fighter and highlights the atrocities committed under the British rule. The film features a grand battle sequence that is likely to be the biggest highlight of the movie. Nayanthara and 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa. Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Niharika, Ravi Kishan and 'Shahenshan' Amitabh Bachchan too are a part of the movie.

Recently, Chiranjeevi had told a leading website that he performed stunts in Sye Raa despite a bad shoulder.

"I had a bad shoulder that I got operated but then also, they (Ram Charan and Surender Reddy) made me do fight and horse-riding scenes. But I did cherish this experience and enjoyed doing the film. I saw the result and I am hopeful people will cherish it too,"(sic) Chiranjeevi had said.

Sye Raa is slated to release in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam), which makes it a crucial release for all concerned.

So, are you looking forward to Sye Raa? Comments, please!