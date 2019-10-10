T Subbirami Reddy Felicitates 'Sye Raa' Team, Hails Chiranjeevi!

T Subbirami Reddy is well known as 'Kalabandhu' for a reason. He takes pleasure in others' successes and showers artistes with unconditional love. Time and again, this veteran politician, producer and philanthropist has proved his love for good cinema.

Delighted with the massive success of 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', TSR felicitated the film's team at an event held at Park Hyatt in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The event was attended by popular movie and political personalities.

Congratulating team 'Sye Raa', TSR said, "Compared to his previous 150 films, Chiranjeevi's 151st film 'Sye Raa' is on another level. It's a big milestone in his career. He has shown his stamina to the nation by portraying Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who gave Britishers sleepless nights, excellently. He has taken a huge risk by selecting this story and has been successful. I couldn't believe that a youngster like Ram Charan has produced this film. In my career spanning 57 years, I've never done such a huge risk. Charan is a very affectionate, down-to-earth and phenomenal person. What he has done for this movie is unbelievable. He is a brave producer and everyone should learn from him".

"I've been travelling with Chiranjeevi for more than 20 years. I produced his 'State Rowdy' and when we dubbed it into Hindi, it became a super hit. We have been friends since then. I love him because he is very kind-hearted. Tamannaah did a fabulous job in this movie. Her expressions are excellent. She took time amidst a busy schedule to attend this event. Director Surender Reddy should be appreciated for what he has done for this movie. Paruchuri Brothers worked very hard for this movie. They wanted everyone to know this story and waited for more than 10 years for their dream to be fulfilled. I congratulate them wholeheartedly. Burra Sai Madhav's dialogues have taken the film to another level. Cameraman Rathnavelu has once again proved his talent. I also congratulate fight masters Ram-Lakshman and Vijay Master for their work. I hope many more films like this will be made in the future and prove the standards of Telugu cinema to the world."

Shantha Biotechnics chairman, Padmabhushan K.I.Vara Prasad Reddy said, "My words will be genuine as I am not related to the film industry. 'Sye Raa' story is very sacred. It's a patriotic film and films like this are the need of the hour as today's generation lacks a sense of patriotism. Hats-off to Megastar Chiranjeevi for breathing life to the character of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Paruchuri Brothers for their effort to tell this great story to the world, Burra Sai Madhav for his amazing dialogues. Ram Charan is the real hero for making this dream come true. My friend Allu Aravind is fortunate to have a nephew like Charan."

Tamannaah said, "Big thanks to Subbirami Reddy Garu. Only because of him, this event has been possible. He always supports good movies and treats me like a family member. I couldn't enjoy the success of this movie because of my busy schedule. But he has made me come to this event and revel in these moments. I thank Surender Reddy garu, Chiranjeevi garu and Ram Charan for giving me this wonderful opportunity to act in this movie."

Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao said, "It was Chiranjeevi who first said Sye Raa when we approached him and then it was Ram Charan. Now the audiences are saying Sye Raa. I thank Chiranjeevi garu, Ram Charan and Surender Reddy garu for making this film possible. I also thank Subbirami Reddy garu for encouraging good films."

Surender Reddy said, "I thank Ram Charan for giving me this opportunity to direct this great film. It happened because of 'Dhruva'. I'm here today only because of the great support of Chiranjeevi garu."

Ram Charan said, "We can't imagine a year without TSR garu's event. He looks dashing beside Tamannaah today. I thank my dad for giving me this opportunity to produce this movie. I don't feel like a producer for him. I'm just a worker for his movie. I don't like to take the position of a producer because if he wants, many would have come forward to produce this movie. It was only his strong determination that brought us together to make this movie for not only him but also for Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. I thank everyone who is here."

Allu Aravind said, "Whenever Subbirami Reddy garu finds a film good, he makes sure to honour the team. It's his greatness. 'Sye Raa' has been like a grand feast for not only Telugu cinema lovers but also our family. I thank Chiranjeevi garu for that. I feel proud and also jealous of Ram Charan."

Rathnavelu said, "'Sye Raa is the pride of India. Chiranjeevi garu is the pride of Indian cinema. Thank you."

Sai Madhav Burra said, "A fan of Chiranjeevi garu called me and said that we have given a film that will remain in the history for the Megastar. I said that he was wrong because even a normal movie will remain in the history if Chiranjeevi garu does it. It's a fact. Many normal movies created history only because of him. What happens if a great subject comes to Chiranjeevi garu? It's what happened now. Working for this movie will be a life long memory for me."

Brahmaji said, "When I was doing 'Rangasthalam', I requested Ram Charan to give me a small role in Annayya's film. After repeated requests, he convinced Surender Reddy garu and gave me the opportunity to act in this movie. Thank you Surender Reddy garu. I thank ever-glamorous Subbu garu for organizing this event."

Murali Mohan said, "I am very happy that my brother Chiranjeevi acted in this film, which proved Telugu Cinema's potential globally. I hope he does many more great films like 'Sye Raa'."

Rajasekhar said, " I'm very fortunate to have got this chance to talk about Chiranjeevi garu. Hats-off to Ram Charan for producing this movie. More than money, one should have a lot of courage to produce films like this. Charan has given a great gift to his dad. Hats-off to Chiranjeevi garu for making Telugus proud with this movie. He has spent a lot of money for doing this movie. Surender Reddy has handled this movie very well. He is very lucky. Everyone is saying that he has done such a film at this age. But I couldn't see his age when I was watching 'Sye Raa'. He was as speed as ever. I once again thank the team for making this movie and TSR garu for this event."

Dil Raju said, "As I said before, this is the best film in Chiranjeevi garu's career. He has seen many successes in his career. But this is a milestone film for him."

Chiranjeevi said, "I've been talking about 'Sye Raa' success for the last 15 days. Now I want to talk Subbirami Reddy garu. He is someone who takes pleasure in others' successes and always tries to make others happy. 'Kalabandhu' title is very apt for him. He has been supporting us since the day we started making this movie and used to tell that this movie will be a huge hit. I thank him for his unconditional love. I can't thank Surender Reddy enough for making a memorable film like 'Sye Raa' with me. I thank every artist and technician who worked for this movie. Ram Charan is the best producer I've worked with so far."

Victory Venkatesh, Jeevitha, Rajasekhar, Varun Tej, Allu Sirish, Charmme, Catherine, Niharika, Ashwini Dutt, Boney Kapoor, Suresh Babu, Kodandarami Reddy, Krish, Sukumar, Meher Ramesh, Anil Ravipudi, Raghurama Krishnam Raju, KVP, PVP, CM Ramesh, Danam Nagendar, JC Pavan Reddy, Chamundeswarinath, Azharuddin were among others who attended the event.

Sunshine Hospitals Chairman Guruvareddy presented a special cake for Megastar Chiranjeevi.