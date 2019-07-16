Taapsee Pannu Takes A Sly Dig At Sandeep Vanga, Gets Trolled Mercilessly For This Reason

Last month, Taapsee Pannu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Game Over opened to a decent response at the box office and impressed critics big time. The film, shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, featured a solid performance from the Delhi girl, which left fans asking for more. Now, Taapsee is back in the limelight for a rather surprising reason. In a shocking development, the Anando Brahma beauty has apparently taken a dig a popular filmmaker Sandeep Vanga.

Taapsee recently shared a news article about a guy who smashed his girlfriend's head as he suspected her 'character'. While sharing the news item, she tweeted that hitting the girl might have been the guy's way of 'validating' his love for her.

"Or maybe let's just say they were madly in love with each other n this 'act' was to validate his TRUE love for her," she tweeted.

Interestingly, while speaking about Kabir Singh, director Sandeep Vanga had said that one has the right to hit his or her partner, which upset several fans big time.

"When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there, I feel these women who were talking about this have never been in love... If you can't slap, touch your woman wherever you want, kiss, use cuss words, I don't see emotion there. There's nothing unconditional about that then," he had told Film Companion.

It seems that Taapsee is upset with Sandeep Reddy for 'normalising' physical abuse.

While Taapsee's tweet went viral in no time, several people criticised for 'trivialising' a real-life crime.

Karuna Gopal @KarunaGopal1 You must be deranged to take a dig at Kabir Singh while reacting to a real murder. Rishi Bagree @rishibagree Only a bollywood actress know how to fake a Sarcasm on a serious hate crime Akankasha Kesar @kesar_akankasha CHEAP SARCASM ON DEATH OF A 19 YEAR OLD GIRL. BOLLYWOOD KEEPS SETTING NEW LOWS EVERYDAY. Sumit @sumitsaurabh Just imagine , if this was tweeted by @vivekoberoi . By this time he would have been forced to seek an Apology from whole women community of this universe ! Because he can't use sarcasm , that's reserved for some elite intellectual!

