Taapsee Pannu Was Dumped By Her First Boyfriend, Here's How She Reacted

Taapsee Was Dumped By Her First Boyfriend

While talking about her first relationship, Taapsee said that it ended on a sad note when the guy dumped her and 'hit' her ego. The Ghazi actress also revealed that she ultimately punished him in the cruellest way possible.

Her Exact Words

"My first relationship was the only one when the guy broke up with me and that was a big hit to my ego. After that I made sure that no guy will do that to me. I can get a little revengeful and I made sure that I took my revenge in my way with that first guy who calls me till date to remind me of the revenge ka effect."

A Bold Revelation

Taapsee also revealed that she once used to date a South Indian and added that he was not from the industry.

"I have never even dated a sardar. I have dated a South Indian. Also I have never dated a star and will never date one and that I can write and give you on a stamp paper. I am clear that there can be only one star in the relationship and that's me," she added.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Game over, which received rave reviews from all corners. At present, she has Saandh Aankh and Mission Mangal in her kitty.