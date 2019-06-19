English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Taapsee Pannu Was Dumped By Her First Boyfriend, Here's How She Reacted

    By Staff
    |

    The lovely Taapsee Pannu, one of the most popular names in the film industry, made her Tollywood debut with the 2010 release Jhummandi Naadam and began a new chapter in life. Thereafter, she acted in notable films such as Veera and Mr Perfect, which helped her further her career. She also acted opposite Kollywood hero Dhanush in Adukalam that received rave reviews from all concerned.

    After establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with the South, the Delhi belle tried her luck in Bollywood. In 2016, she became a household name thanks to her performance in Pink. At present, she is regarded as one of the most dependable actress in South cinema as well as Bollywood. A few years ago, Taapsee opened up about her personal life and made a few bold statements.

    Taapsee Was Dumped By Her First Boyfriend

    While talking about her first relationship, Taapsee said that it ended on a sad note when the guy dumped her and 'hit' her ego. The Ghazi actress also revealed that she ultimately punished him in the cruellest way possible.

    Her Exact Words

    "My first relationship was the only one when the guy broke up with me and that was a big hit to my ego. After that I made sure that no guy will do that to me. I can get a little revengeful and I made sure that I took my revenge in my way with that first guy who calls me till date to remind me of the revenge ka effect."

    A Bold Revelation

    Taapsee also revealed that she once used to date a South Indian and added that he was not from the industry.

    "I have never even dated a sardar. I have dated a South Indian. Also I have never dated a star and will never date one and that I can write and give you on a stamp paper. I am clear that there can be only one star in the relationship and that's me," she added.

    On The Work Front

    On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Game over, which received rave reviews from all corners. At present, she has Saandh Aankh and Mission Mangal in her kitty.

    Game Over Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu's Blazing Act Makes This Game Worth Playing!

    More TAAPSEE PANNU News

    Read more about: taapsee pannu
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue