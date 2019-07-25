English
    Tabu Returns To Tollywood With Allu Arjun's Next: Impressive BTS Video Goes Viral

    Bollywood star Tabu is all set to return to Telugu cinema with AA19, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Yesterday (July 24, 2019), the makers of the Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie confirmed the good news much to the delight of all concerned. Now, an awesome Behind The Scenes video of the noted actress is going viral for all the right reasons. In it, the graceful lady is seen interacting with the team and proving that she is grace personified.

    Tabu began her Tollywood career in 1991 when she starred opposite Venkatesh in Coolie No 1. Thereafter, acted in films such as Andarivaadu, Ninne Pelladata and Chennakesava Reddy, impressing fans big time. She was last seen in Pandurangadu, which released in 2008. Needless to say, fans will be happy to see her returning to Tollywood in style.

    Tabu

    Interestingly, last year, Allu Arjun suffered a big setback when Naa Peru Surya bombed at the box office and failed to impress fans. The film never clicked with the masses and this proved to be its downfall. In fact, the response was so poor that the 'Stylish Star' took a break from movies and took plenty of time to decide his next movie. Tabu's association with AA19 might add a new dimension to AA19 and indirectly help Bunny bounce back like a boss.

    AA19 is slated to release around Sankrati 2020 alongside the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. Balakrishna's movie with KS Ravikumar too is slated to release around the same, which indicates that a grand clash is on the cards.

    Meanwhile, Allu Arjun currently has a film with Sukumar and Icon in his kitty. Both movies belong to different genres, which indicates that he is experimenting with his image. On the other hand, Tabu will next be seen in the Bollywood movie Jawaani Jaaneman, featuring her alongside Saif Ali Khan.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 15:25 [IST]
