English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    When Tamannaah's Bold Remark About Her 'Affair' With This Popular Hero Stunned Fans

    By
    |

    There's no denying that Tamannaah is one of the biggest and most sought-after heroines in Tollywood today. She started her career in 2005 with Sri and began a new chapter in life. Thereafter, she acted alongside the likes of Jr NTR, Prabhas and Ravi Teja, which helped her find a foothold in the industry. In 2015, the 'Milky Beauty' acted in Baahubali, which made her a household name. A few years ago, Tamannaah found herself in the limelight for a surprising reason when rumours of her affair with Tamil hero Karthi began doing the rounds.

    Tamannaah On Karthi

    With the link-up rumours in full swing, Tamannaah told a journalist that Karthi was 'not even a friend' and made it clear that there was nothing between them. She added that she was perfectly fine answering questions about her personal life.

    'Karthi Is Not Even My Friend'

    "Being an actress, it's my duty to clear the rumours. The on-screen chemistry in the film Paiyaa is the actual reason for these kind of baseless rumours. I am not in love with Karthi. I could say that Karthi is not even my friend. He is just my colleague," she said.

    A Solid Reply

    On being reminded that stars often deny link-up rumours before tying the knot, the sweetheart said that 'everyday is not a Sunday'.

    Her Exact Words

    "Everyday is not a Sunday. If somebody does something, it doesn't mean that even am going to do the same thing. I can tell you that if I fall in love, I will not deny it, (I) would happily share that good news with my fans. In fact, I would be the first person to talk about my relationship."

    Work Matters

    The rumours soon died down and Tamannaah moved on in life. At present, she is awaiting the release of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role. She also has That Is Mahalakshmi, a remake of the Kangana Ranaut Starrer Queen, in her kitty. On the other hand, Karthi is currently awaiting the release of Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

    More ACTRESS News

    Read more about: actress tamannaah
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue