When Tamannaah's Bold Remark About Her 'Affair' With This Popular Hero Stunned Fans

Tamannaah On Karthi

With the link-up rumours in full swing, Tamannaah told a journalist that Karthi was 'not even a friend' and made it clear that there was nothing between them. She added that she was perfectly fine answering questions about her personal life.

'Karthi Is Not Even My Friend'

"Being an actress, it's my duty to clear the rumours. The on-screen chemistry in the film Paiyaa is the actual reason for these kind of baseless rumours. I am not in love with Karthi. I could say that Karthi is not even my friend. He is just my colleague," she said.

A Solid Reply

On being reminded that stars often deny link-up rumours before tying the knot, the sweetheart said that 'everyday is not a Sunday'.

Her Exact Words

"Everyday is not a Sunday. If somebody does something, it doesn't mean that even am going to do the same thing. I can tell you that if I fall in love, I will not deny it, (I) would happily share that good news with my fans. In fact, I would be the first person to talk about my relationship."

Work Matters

The rumours soon died down and Tamannaah moved on in life. At present, she is awaiting the release of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role. She also has That Is Mahalakshmi, a remake of the Kangana Ranaut Starrer Queen, in her kitty. On the other hand, Karthi is currently awaiting the release of Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.