Tamannaah And Pooja Hegde To Be A Part Of The Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru?

It seems like the confusion surrounding who will be teaming up with Mahesh Babu for the song sequences in Sarileru Neekevvaru has come to an end. The names of Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah were doing the rounds in connection with the special song sequence in the film. Now, the latest reports reveal that both Tamannaah and the Maharshi actress will be a part of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Reportedly, the top actresses will be seen in two different song sequences in this highly-awaited movie.

It is being said that Tamannaah will be a part of the intro song in this movie. Meanwhile, rumour has it that Pooja Hegde will be seen in another song. Reports suggest that Pooja Hegde herself opened up about this during a recent interview. At first, it was rumoured that Tamannaah will appear in a song in the film and later, it was reported by a few websites that Pooja Hegde has replaced the Baahubali actress. But, the latest reports give an altogether new picture of the movie.

Pooja Hegde had previously teamed up with Mahesh Babu in Maharshi, which was a blockbuster. On the other hand, Tamannaah had worked with Mahesh Babu in Aagadu, which had hit theatres in 2014. Nevertheless, team Sarileru Neekevvaru has not come up with any official update regarding the special song sequences and the possible star cast. Sarileru Neekevvaru is turning out to be a star-studded affair with each passing day. Devi Sri Prasad scores music for the movie.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen essaying the leading lady in this movie, which is being directed by Anil Ravipudi. Sarileru Neekevvaru is expected to be a full-on family entertainer and a sure bet at the box office. The movie will be releasing in theatres during the upcoming Sankranti season. The shoot of the film is currently progressing in Hyderabad.