English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Tamannaah Comments On Prabhas's Marriage And It Is Sure To Leave You Stunned!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Tamannaah has been one among the most proficient actresses of the Telugu film industry. Considering the number of years that she has been in the film industry, she is definitely much senior to many of the other actresses of Tollywood. In films, the actress has been paired opposite some of the big stars of Tollywood. Prabhas is one among the prominent stars among the lot. Their combination in the epic movie Baahubali was much-loved by the Indian movie audiences. Before that, they had teamed up in the film Rebel as well. Meanwhile, what has turned out to be the talk of the town is Tamannaah's comments on Prabhas.

    Prabhas's Marriage

    Prabhas is definitely one of the most-eligible bachelors of the Indian film industry. Audiences and fans have been eager to know more about his marriage and it is one of the hot topics of discussion in media.

    Tamannaah About Prabhas's Marriage

    If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, in a recent interview, Tamannaah talked a few words about Prabhas and his marriage. The actress showered praises on the star.

    He Is Like Amarendra Baahubali

    Tamannaah even opined that Prabhas is like Amarendra Baahubali. "Prabhas is very soft and kind hearted. He is a king like Amarendra Baahubali. He has heart of gold.", she reportedly said during the interview.

    Before And After Baahubali

    "Before Bahubali, many girls in two Telugu states waited eagerly to marry Prabhas but after Baahubali they got competition as girls from entire country are dreaming of marrying him.", she has been quoted as saying by Cinejosh.com.

    After Saaho

    At the same time, she made some startling statement about the future as well. "After the release of Saaho, craze for him will increase internationally and then even foreign beauties will compete with each other to marry Prabhas.", Tamannaah reportedly said.

    READ: Prabhas's Marriage Is Getting Delayed Due To This Reason? Deets Inside!

    More TAMANNAAH News

    Read more about: tamannaah prabhas
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue