Tamannaah Comments On Prabhas's Marriage And It Is Sure To Leave You Stunned!
Tamannaah has been one among the most proficient actresses of the Telugu film industry. Considering the number of years that she has been in the film industry, she is definitely much senior to many of the other actresses of Tollywood. In films, the actress has been paired opposite some of the big stars of Tollywood. Prabhas is one among the prominent stars among the lot. Their combination in the epic movie Baahubali was much-loved by the Indian movie audiences. Before that, they had teamed up in the film Rebel as well. Meanwhile, what has turned out to be the talk of the town is Tamannaah's comments on Prabhas.
Prabhas's Marriage
Prabhas is definitely one of the most-eligible bachelors of the Indian film industry. Audiences and fans have been eager to know more about his marriage and it is one of the hot topics of discussion in media.
Tamannaah About Prabhas's Marriage
If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, in a recent interview, Tamannaah talked a few words about Prabhas and his marriage. The actress showered praises on the star.
He Is Like Amarendra Baahubali
Tamannaah even opined that Prabhas is like Amarendra Baahubali. "Prabhas is very soft and kind hearted. He is a king like Amarendra Baahubali. He has heart of gold.", she reportedly said during the interview.
Before And After Baahubali
"Before Bahubali, many girls in two Telugu states waited eagerly to marry Prabhas but after Baahubali they got competition as girls from entire country are dreaming of marrying him.", she has been quoted as saying by Cinejosh.com.
After Saaho
At the same time, she made some startling statement about the future as well. "After the release of Saaho, craze for him will increase internationally and then even foreign beauties will compete with each other to marry Prabhas.", Tamannaah reportedly said.
