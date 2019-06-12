Tamannaah Comments On Prabhas's Marriage And It Is Sure To Leave You Stunned!

Prabhas's Marriage

Prabhas is definitely one of the most-eligible bachelors of the Indian film industry. Audiences and fans have been eager to know more about his marriage and it is one of the hot topics of discussion in media.

Tamannaah About Prabhas's Marriage

If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, in a recent interview, Tamannaah talked a few words about Prabhas and his marriage. The actress showered praises on the star.

He Is Like Amarendra Baahubali

Tamannaah even opined that Prabhas is like Amarendra Baahubali. "Prabhas is very soft and kind hearted. He is a king like Amarendra Baahubali. He has heart of gold.", she reportedly said during the interview.

Before And After Baahubali

"Before Bahubali, many girls in two Telugu states waited eagerly to marry Prabhas but after Baahubali they got competition as girls from entire country are dreaming of marrying him.", she has been quoted as saying by Cinejosh.com.

After Saaho

At the same time, she made some startling statement about the future as well. "After the release of Saaho, craze for him will increase internationally and then even foreign beauties will compete with each other to marry Prabhas.", Tamannaah reportedly said.