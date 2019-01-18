An Old Video Of Tamannaah KISSING This Bollywood Heartthrob Is Going Viral

The charming and gorgeous Tamannaah is beyond any doubt, one of the most popular and sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry today. The 'Milky Beauty' enjoys a tremendous fan following thanks to her good looks, lively personality, impressive performances and amicable nature. During her career, she has worked with some of the most popular names in the industry and this has helped her find a foothold in the industry. Now, she is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

As it so happens, an old video is going viral on the social media for the spiciest reason possible. In it, Tammy can be seen kissing the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on stage. This was apparently a part of a gig during the promotions of an ad film they had done together some time ago.

While there is nothing scandalous about the clip, it might leave the stars a bit embarrassed. Ranveer got married to Deepika Padukone a few months ago and this makes the video even more embarrassing for him.

The social media is a cruel place indeed.

On a related note, Tamannaah currently has That Is Mahalakshmi and Kanne Kalaimaane in her kitty. On the other hand, Ranveer is currently gearing up for the release of Gully Boy which is slated to hit the screens on February 14, 2019.