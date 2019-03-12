English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Tamannaah Looks Elegant And Seductive In These Viral Photos From A Shoot

    By
    |

    Actress Tamannaah is one of the most talented and popular young divas in Tollywood today. Fondly referred to as the 'Milky Beauty', the lovely lady enjoys a rather enviable fan following because of her sweet personality, bindass nature, innocent looks and sincere performances. During her fairly eventful career, she has acted alongside some of the most popular names in Tollywood and this has helped her find a firm footing in the industry. Now, here is some awesome news for all you Tamannaah fans out there.

    A few photos from her latest shoot are creating a great deal of buzz on social media for all the right reasons.

    In Boss Mode

    In this awesome click from the shoot, 'Tammy' is seen in a stylish look which she carries off like a boss. Her elegant and relaxed body language is the biggest highlight of her getup and adds a new dimension to it.

    Innocent!

    Tamannaah's innocent expressions are too good to be missed. She seems to have mastered the art of looking cute and glamorous at the same time.

    A Bad 2018

    The year 2018 was not a particularly good one for Tamannaah. She started off 2018 with Sketch which underperformed at the box office and failed to impress critics. Her next two releases, Naa Nuvve and Next Enti?, sank without a trace and this left her fans in a state of shock. Her sizzling moves in KGF saved her the blushes.

    Good Times Ahead?

    2019 has been a good year for Tamannaah so far. She grabbed plenty of attention with her 'two piece' act in F2 and proved that her glam quotient is second to none. She also impressed fans with her performance in Kanne Kalaimaane. At present, she has films such as Devi 2, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and That Is Mahalakshmi in her kitty.

    So, did you like these photos of Tamannaah? Which is your favourite pic? Tell us in the space below.

    Read more about: tamannaah hot photos actress
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 17:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue