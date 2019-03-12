Tamannaah Looks Elegant And Seductive In These Viral Photos From A Shoot

In Boss Mode

In this awesome click from the shoot, 'Tammy' is seen in a stylish look which she carries off like a boss. Her elegant and relaxed body language is the biggest highlight of her getup and adds a new dimension to it.

Innocent!

Tamannaah's innocent expressions are too good to be missed. She seems to have mastered the art of looking cute and glamorous at the same time.

A Bad 2018

The year 2018 was not a particularly good one for Tamannaah. She started off 2018 with Sketch which underperformed at the box office and failed to impress critics. Her next two releases, Naa Nuvve and Next Enti?, sank without a trace and this left her fans in a state of shock. Her sizzling moves in KGF saved her the blushes.

Good Times Ahead?

2019 has been a good year for Tamannaah so far. She grabbed plenty of attention with her 'two piece' act in F2 and proved that her glam quotient is second to none. She also impressed fans with her performance in Kanne Kalaimaane. At present, she has films such as Devi 2, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and That Is Mahalakshmi in her kitty.

