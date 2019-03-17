Tamannaah Makes A Big Statement About Lip-locks; Is She Ready For Bolder Roles?

Tamannaah On Me Too

During a recent interview, Tamannaah said that she has no qualms in working with those accused of harassment as part of the ‘Me Too' moment as long as they don't trouble her. She also said that the movement does not affect the film industry alone.

Her Exact Words

"Film industry is not an alien place where one needs to be protected. It's a very professional environment like every other industry, be it the corporate world or any other industry. The #MeToo movement is not just about the film industry. We got to keep creating the awareness and fear and that's all we can do."

Tamannaah About Kissing

Tamannaah added that, unlike many stars, she does not insist on putting a no-kissing clause in her contract as nobody can be made to do intimate scenes without their consent.

" I was very specific when I started my career. I had that clarity. It is my perspective and I stick to that and nobody can force you in the film industry or the worldwide. When people say I was forced to do it, I don't understand that because you are a mature individual and you can make a choice,"she added.

On The Work Front

Tamannaah started off 2019 on a good note when F2 opened on a good note and emerged as a runaway hit. She also impressed with her performance in Kanne Kalaimane. At present, she has the Telugu remake of Queen and the Hindi film Khamoshi in her kitty.