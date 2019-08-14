English
    Tamannaah Opts Out Of Gopichand’s Next: Is This The Reason Behind Her Big Decision?

    By
    |

    Tamannaah is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after young stars in Tollywood today. Now, the 'Millky Beauty' is in the limelight for an unexpected reason. As per a leading website, the 29-year-old has walked out of film featuring Gopichand much to shock of all concerned. The buzz is that Tamannaah wants to work with top stars and prove her mettle. Confirming this, a source said that she might have decided against working with Golimaar hero as he is not considered to be an an A-lister.

    "Probably, Tamannaah wants to work with big stars. Her team declined the offer claiming that her diary is packed and no dates to spare. After sharing screen space with Venkatesh in F2, the actress is playing love interest to Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa. Hence, she is in no mood to compromise with her top ratings. She is looking for big projects than doing films with lesser-known heroes," (sic) said the source.

    Tamannaah Opts Out Of Gopichand’s Next Movie As She Wants To Work Only With Big Stars

    Interestingly, some time ago, Tamannaah had opted out of Raju Gari Gadhi 3 as she reportedly wanted to concentrate on her Bollywood movie Bole Chudiyaan. By exiting the Gopichand movie, 'Avanthika' has again proved that she is no stranger to making bold decisions.

    Interestingly, 2018 has been a year of mixed fortunes for Tamannaah so far. She tasted success with the Sanktranthi release F2. However, her next release Abhinetri 2 failed to lived up to expectations. Her Bollywood movie Khamoshi too sank without a trace.

    Tamannaah will next be seen in the Ram Charan-produced Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which features Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The multi-starrer is slated to hit screens on October 2, 2019. She also has That is Mahalakshmi, a remake of the Bollywood hit Queen, in her kitty.

    So, did Tamannaah do the right thing by opting out of the Gopichand movie? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 23:07 [IST]
