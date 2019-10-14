Tamannaah Reveals An Interesting Facet About The Star In Prabhas

Tamannaah, who is on cloud nine after the humongous success of her latest movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has already welcomed her next release, which is Petromax. In a recent interview, in connection with the promotion of this movie, the Baahubali actress spoke a few words about her co-star Prabhas. In the interview, she stated that Prabhas is an actor who doesn't know how big a star he actually is. Tamannaah and Prabhas had worked together in Rebel and the Baahubali series of movies.

When asked about her working experience with Prabhas, Tamannaah mentioned that she got to know him more during the shooting of Baahubali especially since she had spent one-and-a-half years for the film and on the other hand, Prabhas had invested five years. "With Prabhas I have done two movies. I did Rebel in Telugu before the Baahubali. I get to spend time with him during Baahubali because I worked on it for one and half years, while he spent five years on the film during which I got to know much about him and his journey," Tamannaah stated. (sic)

As everyone knows, Prabhas is fondly addressed as Darling by his fans and according to Tamannaah, that title perfectly suits him. "He is called 'Darling' in Telugu by people which is 100 percent correct. He doesn't know how big star he is and his co-stars should tell him that 'people are crazy about you," the actress added.

Well, this once again proves the humility in the star in Prabhas. Many other co-stars have also talked about the humbleness and down-to-earth attitude of Prabhas.

On the work front, Prabhas's next film will be Jaan, which is expected to be a bilingual (Hindi/Telugu), featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. As far as Tamannaah is concerned, she has been roped in to play the leading lady in Gopichand's next movie, in which she will be seen as a Kabaddi coach.