Tamannaah Rubbishes The Rumours That Have Been Doing The Rounds?

Tamannaah fans have lot to expect from her upcoming movies. She has some really interesting projects in the pipeline and one among them is the big budget venture Sye Raa. The prestigious project of Telugu cinema, which features Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, would feature Tamannaah as well in an important roles.

The first look of Tamannaah from Sye Raa is already out. However, nothing much has been revealed about the role that she portrays in this much-awaited movie.Of late, few rumours had popped regarding her role and it did leave her fans a bit shocked.

Speculations were rife that Tamannaah might be seen playing a role with negative shades in this movie. Bu, what is the truth? Now, if the reports are to be believed, Tamannaah has responded to these rumours that have been doing the rounds.

According to a recent report by Cinejosh.com, Tamannaah has rubbished these rumours. If the reports are to be believed, she spoke about the same in one of the recent interviews. The report suggests that Tamannaah has made it quite clear that she won't be seen playing a role with negative shades in Sye Raa. However, the actress did not reveal further details regarding the role that she plays in this magnum opus.

Nayanthara is also a part of Sye Raa and it has been revealed that she would be seen essaying the role of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's wife in the movie. According to the reports, Anushka Shetty is also a part of the movie as she will be seen doing a crucial cameo role. Meanwhile, rumours have also come up regarding the arrival of Sye Raa's trailer. It seems that we would get an idea about Tamannaah's role in the film after the arrival of the trailer.

READ: Tamannaah Comments On Prabhas's Marriage And It Is Sure To Leave You Stunned!