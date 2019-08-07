English
    Tamannaah's Marriage On Cards? Actress Spills The Beans!

    By Staff
    |

    Tamannaah has been a prominent presence in the South Indian film industry since the past one-and-a half decades. Only a few actresses have enjoyed such longevity and she continues to be among the top choices as a leading lady, with some promising projects in the pipeline. In fact, she has also established her presence in Bollywood as well, by being a part of some really big movies.

    However, much like every prominent celebrity, her name has also set rumour mills abuzz several times. Speculations had always been rife about her marriage plans. It seems like one of the recent interviews should shut down all the rumours that popped up. Read further to know more.

    Tamannaah On Marriage

    According to reports, in one of the recent interviews, Tamannaah spilled the beans on her marriage plans. Reports say the actress mentioned that her mother is looking for a suitable groom.

    The Responsibility

    Interestingly, the reports also suggest that Tamannaah mentioned that she has handed over the responsibility of finding a suitable life partner to her parents.

    On Relationships

    As with any other celebrity, there were also reports on Tamannaah's rumoured 'affairs'. However, in the recent interview, the actress has seemingly given a clear-cut answer to all such rumours. She revealed that she has never been in a relationship.

    The News About Her Marriage

    However, Tamannah has also opened up that she will definitely inform the media as well as her fans, in case, there is any update regarding her marriage.

    On the work front, she will be next seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is a big-budget venture featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. She also has That Is Mahalakshmi awaiting release. She has signed a Tamil movie titled Petromax as well, which is reportedly a remake of the Telugu movie Anando Brahma.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 12:40 [IST]
