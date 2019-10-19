Tamannaah Says It Is Sad That Women Who Spoke Against S*xual Harassment Aren't Getting Opportunities

Tamannaah is currently on a high. Not only did her latest release, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy turn to be a box office hit, her performance also came in for much appreciation. In fact, most critics labelled her act as the next best, after Chiranjeevi's. In a recent interview, Tamannaah had a lot of positive things to say about the #MeToo Movement in the wake of its anniversary.

While praising the women who spoke boldly against sexual harassment, Tammy says that it saddens her that they are being denied opportunities by the industry, for the same. She also added that she didn't face any such experience due to her "nature".

In an earlier interview, she had said, "You know there were different allegations made on different people and I think the whole idea of #MeToo movement was to get people to talk about it and share their experiences. If there is an experience that someone had and if they are talking about, it takes a lot of courage to do that. But somewhere I feel the movement lost its gush because it became more of a PR ploy which it shouldn't be. It should have been given its due respect and should have been treated seriously." (sic)

With Sye Raa behind her, Tammy is looking forward to Tamil release Action, co-starring Vishal. A recent movie of hers, Petromax, had also released but unfortunately, it couldn't take the box office by storm despite having some strong content. For the uninitiated, Petromax is the Tamil version of Telugu hit Anando Brahma and is a horror-comedy.

She also has another release in the pipeline - That Is Mahalakshmi, an official Telugu remake of Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood hit Queen. The exact release date of the movie hasn't been announced yet, though trade pundits say it is likely to hit the marquee shortly.