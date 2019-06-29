English
    Tamannaah Shocks Everyone By Walking Out Of This Movie?

    By Staff
    Tamannaah ranks among the top actresses of the South Indian film industry. She has her own set of loyal fan base and has always maintained the right balance between the projects of the Tamil and Telugu film industries. The actress was previously seen in Abhinethri 2, which released a few weeks ago. Her performance was widely appreciated by everyone. Now, the actress has some promising projects in the pipeline and reports had come out recently in connection with another film, with the actress as the leading lady. Now, some of the latest reports that have come out has shocked her fans. Read on to know more about this.

    Raju Gari Gadhi 3

    Recently, it was announced that Raju Gari Gadhi 3 will happen soon. It was also revealed that the third instalment will feature none other than Tamannaah in the lead role. The pictures from the Pooja ceremony had surfaced in online media.

    Has She Walked Out?

    Definitely, it was one among the prominent upcoming projects of Tamannaah in the year 2019. Now, some of the latest reports, that have been doing the rounds, reveal that Tamannaah has walked out of this project.

    What Is The Reason?

    Reports have also come up regarding the reason why Tamannaah decided to walk out of this movie. According to the report, the actress who was supposed to take part in the first schedule opted out of the movie since she felt that there were differences between the story narrated to her and the script of the movie on the sets.

    Other Projects

    Well, these reports have come as a shocker to her fans. However, no official confirmation has come out from the team yet. Meanwhile, she will be next seen in Sye Raa, in which she essays an important role. The actress also has That's Mahalakshmi, which is the Telugu remake of the Hindi movie Queen.

    (Source: Cinejosh)

    Read more about: tamannaah
