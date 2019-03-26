Tamannaah Talks About The Movie That Made Her A Lot More Brave! [Details Inside]

English
    Tamannaah has kick-started the year 2019 in a fabulous way with her most recent release F2, turning out to be a humungous success at the box office. The film in which she essayed the role of the leading lady is one among the biggest hits of Telugu cinema. Tamannaah is one such actress with over a decade of experience in the Telugu film industry and she has had the fortune to be a part of some of the highly acclaimed as well as blockbuster movies of the South Indian film industry. In a recent interview with IANS, Tamannaah spoke about the film that is really close to her. Read to know the interesting details regarding this.

    Tamannaah In Baahubali

    Tamannaah had essayed the role of a warrior named Avanthika in Baahubali. She was paired opposite Prabhas in the film, which emerged as a nationwide success. In one of the recent interviews, the actress tagged Baahubali the film that made her a lot more brave.

    Tamannaah About Baahubali

    "I was someone who was very scared of heights. I was not someone who was very adventurous. Because I had to do a lot of stunts, and the physicality of the character was very essential in ‘Baahubali', my orientation helped me in my personal life. I became a lot more adventurous and brave not just in terms of what I do physically but also in terms of my decision making. ", she said about Baahubali.

    Taking Risks

    Tamannaah also added that Baahubali gave her confidence to take risks. "As an actor, one has to take that plunge. Some of it works, some of it doesn't. But keep going at it. I think ‘Baahubali' gave me an attitude to be able to take risks." , she said during the interview.

    Her Upcoming Films

    Tamannaah is a part of the upcoming big budget movie Sye Raa, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. She also plays the lead role in the upcoming Telugu movie That Is Mahalakshmi, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood movie Queen.

