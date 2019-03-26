Tamannaah Talks About The Movie That Made Her A Lot More Brave! [Details Inside]

Tamannaah In Baahubali

Tamannaah had essayed the role of a warrior named Avanthika in Baahubali. She was paired opposite Prabhas in the film, which emerged as a nationwide success. In one of the recent interviews, the actress tagged Baahubali the film that made her a lot more brave.

Tamannaah About Baahubali

"I was someone who was very scared of heights. I was not someone who was very adventurous. Because I had to do a lot of stunts, and the physicality of the character was very essential in ‘Baahubali', my orientation helped me in my personal life. I became a lot more adventurous and brave not just in terms of what I do physically but also in terms of my decision making. ", she said about Baahubali.

Taking Risks

Tamannaah also added that Baahubali gave her confidence to take risks. "As an actor, one has to take that plunge. Some of it works, some of it doesn't. But keep going at it. I think ‘Baahubali' gave me an attitude to be able to take risks." , she said during the interview.

Her Upcoming Films

Tamannaah is a part of the upcoming big budget movie Sye Raa, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. She also plays the lead role in the upcoming Telugu movie That Is Mahalakshmi, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood movie Queen.