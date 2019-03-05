4 Letters Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Free Download

Leaked Online In Tamilrockers

In an unfortunate development, 4 Letters has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. The leaked version is reportedly of low/ordinary audio and visual quality. Needless to say, the leak is a heartless act and it cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

Movie Buffs Condemn The Leak

As expected, the leak has upset movie buffs big time with many of them urging fellow cinephiles to refrain from downloading the pirated copy. Some of them have also asked the authorities to take strict action against those behind the leak.

Will The Box Office Collections Be Affected?

4 Letters hit screens on February 22, 2019 alongside NTR Mahanayakudu and opened to a decent response at the box office. Its' bold scenes helped it click with Gen Y and this enabled it to make some impact at the ticket window. Nearly a week after its release, 4 Letter's run is all but over. As such, the leak is unlikely to affect its box office collections. However, it still remains a highly unethical act.

The Context

Tamilrockers, a nightmare for the film industry, is infamous for leaking new films shortly after their release. Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Petta, 2.0 and F2 are just a few of the major releases that became victims of piracy because of the group. Tamilrockers has also leaked Bollywood movies like Thugs of Hindostan, Simmba and Lukka Chuppi and proved that it is a bigger threat for the industry than expected. Even though several steps have been taken to control the menace, a concrete solution has still not been found.