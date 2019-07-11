Teja Admits That He Slapped This Actress During A Shoot

In 2017, director Teja got his career back on track when Nene Raju Nene Mantri opened to a good response at the box office and received fair reviews from the target audience. The film, featuring Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, boasted of massy dialogues and this helped it exceed expectations. Sadly for Teja, his latest release Sita, which hit screens this May, sank without a trace and failed to impress critics. The film, featuring Kajal in the titular role, failed to impress critics and this proved to be its downfall.

Now, Teja is in the limelight for a shocking reason. During a recent interview, he revealed that he once slapped actress Anita Hassanandani on the sets of a film. Revealing more about the incident, Teja said that she was unable to cry during a scene, which forced him to hit her.

"In one instance, I slapped a heroine. During one scene heroine Anita Hassanandani was supposed to cry. Generally, for such a scene, we prepare the heroine one day ahead. However, I planned a shot unexpectedly. Despite my repeated requests, heroine told that she is not getting tears. So I told her, 'If you do not do the scene, I will slap you' and really slapped her. At once heroine cried and the scene was shot. Those who saw that in the sets spread rumors that I hit actors in the sets," added Teja. -sic

This is a surprising revelation, which might ruffle a few feathers.

Meanwhile, Teja is set to begin work on his next movie, which is likely to be announced pretty soon. Just like Nene Raju Nene Mantri, the new film too might have Kajal in the lead.

So, do you think Teja made a mistake by hitting Anitha Hassanandani? Comments, please!

Kajal Aggarwal Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful In These Stunning Clicks