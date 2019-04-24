Telangana Intermediate Board Results: Ram Pothineni, SDT & Others React To The Death Of 18 Students

RAm Pothineni @ramsayz

INTER RESULTS ey jeevitham anukuney na thammullaki, chellillaki..meeru jeevitham lo avvaboyedhaniki..cheyaboyedhaniki, idhi oka aa*** tho samanam...dayachesi lite thesukondi..tlu,

Inter kuda poorthicheyani me..

-R.A.P.O

Sai Dharam Tej @IamSaiDharamTej

To all the students "results" aren't the end of the world...you'll face more challenges in life..."BE STRONG AND GET STRONGER" #dontgiveup

My deepest condolences to all the families of intermediate students who lost their lives. It's very sad to see they loose their precious life because some one else mistake :( — Maruthi director (@DirectorMaruthi) April 23, 2019

Maruthi director @DirectorMaruthi

Dear Students Exams R not judges of our skills & future. I am average at studies but later became topper in animation,studies didn't made me director but my passion towards films. So don't loose heart, Dear parents train ur children to face Life, don't pressure/bother abt exams.

Bhaskarabhatla @bhaskarabhatla

Tollywood lyricist Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar too encouraged students to stay strong and shared an inspiring quote attributed to Thomas A Edison.

Sri Reddy

Soooooooo sorry to 16 students who died after their inter results..we can recheck again,dnt loose your patience..lecturers took only 10 mins of time for each paper,dnt you guys know these students wl study for 1 year with lot of hard work,bcz of your negligence lost 16 lives..who are responsible??