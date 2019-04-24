Telangana Intermediate Board Results: Ram Pothineni, SDT & Others React To The Death Of 18 Students
The Telangana Intermediate Board results 2019 were declared a few days ago and this created a great deal of buzz on the social media. Unfortunately, there was a mistake in updating the marks which left countless fans in a state of shock. To make matters worse, as many as 18 students committed suicide much to the shock of their family members. Needless to say, this tragedy became the talk of the town in no time with countless celebs requesting students to stay strong in these difficult times.
RAm Pothineni @ramsayz
INTER RESULTS ey jeevitham anukuney na thammullaki, chellillaki..meeru jeevitham lo avvaboyedhaniki..cheyaboyedhaniki, idhi oka aa*** tho samanam...dayachesi lite thesukondi..tlu,
Inter kuda poorthicheyani me..
-R.A.P.O
Sai Dharam Tej @IamSaiDharamTej
To all the students "results" aren't the end of the world...you'll face more challenges in life..."BE STRONG AND GET STRONGER" #dontgiveup
|
Maruthi director @DirectorMaruthi
Dear Students Exams R not judges of our skills & future. I am average at studies but later became topper in animation,studies didn't made me director but my passion towards films. So don'My deepest condolences to all the families of intermediate students who lost their lives. It's very sad to see they loose their precious life because some one else mistake :(t loose heart, Dear parents train ur children to face Life, don't pressure/bother abt exams.
|
Bhaskarabhatla @bhaskarabhatla
Tollywood lyricist Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar too encouraged students to stay strong and shared an inspiring quote attributed to Thomas A Edison.
Sri Reddy
Soooooooo sorry to 16 students who died after their inter results..we can recheck again,dnt loose your patience..lecturers took only 10 mins of time for each paper,dnt you guys know these students wl study for 1 year with lot of hard work,bcz of your negligence lost 16 lives..who are responsible??
We too offer our condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and hope that they stay strong in this difficult time.