Telugu Actor Dr Rajasekhar Meets With An Accident; Suffers Minor Injuries!

Popular Telugu actor Dr Rajasekhar's car reportedly met with an accident in Hyderabad on Tuesday night (November 12, 2019). According to reports, the incident occurred on the Outer Ring Road near Pedda Golconda. The actor, who was supposedly travelling back to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, escaped the incident without major injuries.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajasekhar has reported the accident to the cops. According to a report by TNM, an official mentioned that the 'PSV Garuda Vega' actor is taking treatment at his residence.

Reportedly, Rajasekhar was travelling in a Black Mercedes Benz along with his driver. According to reports, the airbags opened immediately after the collision because of which they were saved from major injuries. It is believed that the actor was rushed to a private hospital immediately following the incident.

On the work front, the actor-director was most recently seen in 'Kalki', in which he had essayed the role of a cop. The film had released in theatres amidst good expectations but couldn't make a huge impact at the box office. The movie was directed by Prasanth Verma, who had helmed the critically-acclaimed flick 'Awe'.

He is yet to make an official announcement regarding his next acting venture. Reports were doing the rounds that Rajasekhar might team up with Tamil filmmaker Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, who directed the blockbuster movie 'Comali', for a movie to be penned by John Mahendran (son of legendary director Mahendran, for the curious Georges!). Later, it was reported that the film has been shelved.