Telugu Actor Venu Madhav In Critical State; Currently On Life Support!

Popular Telugu actor Venu Madhav has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after a liver-related ailment worsened. According to reports, the actor is in a critical state and has been transferred to the ICU where he is currently on life support.

Reports that are coming in reveal that Venu Madhav, who is 39 years old, has been suffering from kidney disease and liver-related ailments for long. He even spent two weeks in the hospital until he was discharged on Sunday. Reportedly, the actor was suggested to undergo liver transplantation by the doctors. However, sources reveal that Venu Madhav was brought back to the hospital on Tuesday (September 24, 2019), by a relative, as his condition had worsened.

Earlier, there were several rumours regarding his health condition worsening, but the actor himself had thrashed the same.

Venu Madhav is one of the prominent comedians of Telugu cinema and has done over 170 films in his career so far. Before venturing into films, he established his presence as a mimicry artist and later turned out to be a crucial part of Telugu commercial cinema. Venu Madhav has been less active in films since the past couple of years due to his ill health. He was last seen in Rudhramadevi (2015), in which the actor had essayed a strong role. Nevertheless, the popular actor had shown interest in contesting the assembly elections and had even filed nomination from Kodad constituency.