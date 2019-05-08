Telugu Actress' New Photo Goes Viral On Social Media; Netizens Come with Divided Opinion!

The Photo That She Had Sent

Anasuya Bharadwaj has send out a picture, which has been clicked by her son Ayaansh. In this particular photo, you could see Anasuya Bharadwaj offering a shoulder massage to her husband.

The Wonderful Message

The picture has a very lovely caption to go by, which is indeed must read for all. She reveals that this picture has been clicked by her son and how blessed she is to get a family, that helps her to feel grounded. It is indeed a very moving and lovely message from the actress.

What The Netizens Noted

However, the Netizens have turned out to be too critical about the picture that she had sent out. What has created stirs and controversy are her nude legs that are visible in the picture. Netizens have been trolling her for posting such a picture.

The Different Opinions

The picture has received good number of likes and at the same time, the comment box is getting filled with opinions. There are comments supporting Anasuya as well asking people not to judge a person just by a picture and to respect another person's personal life.