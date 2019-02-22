Telugu Filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna, With Big Hits To His Credit, Is No More!

Telugu filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna, who has directed some of the big hits of the Telugu film industry, is no more. Reportedly, the director breathed his last in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. According to the reports, the film-maker had complained of breathlessness a couple of days ago following which he was admitted to a hospital. Later, reports had come in that his condition was critical.

Kodi Ramakrishna hailed from Pallakollu in the West Godavari district. He made his big debut as a film-maker in Tollywood in the year 1982 with the movie Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya, which featured Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Ever since then, he has done a good number of movies in Telugu, majority of which were big hits. He has worked with all the top stars of the Telugu film industry like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh and others. Apart from Telugu, he has also directed films in Tamil and Kannada.

Some of his prominent works include Mangamma Gari Manavudu, Muddula Mavayya, Ankusham, Bharath Bandh, Sathruvu, Gudachari No. 1 etc. He was the director of the blockbuster movie Arundhathi, which had released back in the year 2008. His last film to hit the theatres was Nagarahavu, which was a Kannada movie. His last film in Telugu was Avatharam, which had released in the year 2014.