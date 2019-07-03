F2

F2, directed by Anil Ravipudi, was the big winner of the Sankranti season. The film, featuring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead, did well at the box office despite clashing with Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR Kathanayakudu. The film ended its box office run with a worldwide share of around Rs 81 crore and this created a great deal of buzz in the industry.

118

A stylish thriller, 118 ended its box office run with a share of around Rs 12 crore and exceeded expectations. The film featured Kalyan Ram and Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey in the lead.

Lakshmi's NTR

Lakshmi's NTR, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, revolved around the relationship between 'Annagaru' and his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi and grabbed plenty of attention due to its political undertones. The film, which was not allowed to release in Andhra Pradesh, did well in Telangana and the US.

Chitralahari

The Sai Dharam Tej starrer Chitralahari ended its box office run with a share of around Rs 16 crore and ended up being an above-average grosser. The film's success revived the Supreme Hero's career and gave Mega fans a reason to rejoice.

Majili

Majili, marking Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's first film after marriage, proved to be the first big hit of the Summer. The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana, ended its run with a share of roughly Rs 40 crore and helped Chay revive his career.

Jersey

An emotional sports-drama, Jersey featured a rocking performance from Nani. The film, proved to be a profitable venture despite facing stiff competition from Kanchana 3. It collected a share of nearly Rs 32 crore during its complete run.

Telugu Movies 2019 Half-Yearly Box Office Report: F2, Majili, Maharshi And Other Big Hits

The biggest hit of the first half, Maharshi ended its run with a worldwide share of over Rs 100 crore and proved to be a safe bet for most distributors. The film's success helped Mahesh Babu grab his second consecutive hit and prove his star power.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

The film, featuring Naveen in the lead, got off to a slow start before picking up due to positive WOM. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya also benefited due to lack of competition.