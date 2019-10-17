Telugu Movies' Failure At USA Box Office; Will Mahesh Babu And Allu Arjun Movies Change The Fortune?

Telugu movies do enjoy a strong market at the USA box office. We all remember the humungous success that the Baahubali series of films had enjoyed out there. However, of late, the scenario isn't the same, as many of the recent big Telugu movies have failed to break-even at the USA box office. The recent biggies like Maharshi, Saaho, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, etc., managed to fetch good collections but the stakes surrounding these films were too big. However, if reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun's upcoming movies might take a new step. According to a few reports, the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, might tread a new path by allowing the digital premiere of these films to happen after their television debut. This might help in more audiences flocking to theatres since the wait for the digital debut will be longer.

Of late, we saw many Telugu movies making their debut on digital platforms within 50 days of release. The talk among movie buffs is that the Telugu audiences in the USA might prefer to watch films with excellent reviews alone from theatres, especially since the digital premieres of most movies happen within 50 days. Moreover, the ticket prices for big-budget movies at the USA theatres, is also on the higher side, in the initial days. All these reasons might pull back movie buffs from watching the films in theatres and instead wait for the digital premiere to happen. If the digital premiere gets extended, it is being believed by movie buffs that it might help films with good reports to have a longer run in overseas centres.

However, 2019 has not been completely dull for Telugu movies at the USA box office. Early this year, we saw Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer F2, raking huge collections at the USA box office and the movie had won excellent reviews. It is also one among the most profitable Telugu movies of recent times at the USA box office. Nevertheless, the other biggies that released along with it, failed to make a mark. Let us wait and see whether the upcoming big-budget movies could completely change the fortunes or not.