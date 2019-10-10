    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Telugu Movies In The 100-Crore Share Club: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Joins The Elite List!

      By
      |

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has done a stunning business on its first week in the release centres across the globe. Reportedly, the movie has collected a share of over Rs 100 crore, which is indeed a big achievement. The Chiranjeevi starrer has joined the league of Telugu movies in the prestigious 100-crore club. Importantly, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has turned out to be the eighth Telugu movie to join the list. On this note, here we take you through the other Telugu movies that collected a share of over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser Reaction | Chiranjeevi | Amitabh Bachchan | Ram Charan | FilmiBeat
      Baahubali

      Baahubali

      Baahubali was the film that introduced the elite club to the Telugu film industry. The film, which released in 2015, enjoyed a stellar run in theatres, all across the globe. The SS Rajamouli directorial did strong business in North India as well.

      Khaidi No. 150

      Khaidi No. 150

      Khaidi No.150, which marked Chiranjeevi's comeback to films after a long break, did a commendable business in theatres. The movie, which released in 2016, emerged as a strong hit at the box office and marched to the 100-crore club within no time. The film is expected to have collected a share of Rs 102 crore in its final run.

      Baahubali 2

      Baahubali 2

      Baahubali 2, which released in 2017, was bound to break all the box office records and it rightly did so. The biggest-ever hit in the history of Telugu cinema is not only the proud member of the 100-crore share club but also is the topper in the list by miles.

      Rangasthalam

      Rangasthalam

      Rangasthalam, the Ram Charan starrer, directed by Sukumar, was a film that won both critical and commercial success. The movie emerged as the first film of Ram Charan's to go past the 100-crore share mark at the worldwide box office.

      Bharat Ane Nenu

      Bharat Ane Nenu

      Bharat Ane Nenu, which released in the same yearwhich year, had a dream run at the box office. It turned out to be the first Mahesh Babu movie to enter the 100-crore club at the worldwide box office. Bharat Ane Nenu is said to be the top-grossing movie of Mahesh Babu, so far.

      Maharshi

      Maharshi

      Maharshi turned out to be the second film of Mahesh Babu's to enter the club. The film, which had a good run in theatres, is expected to have collected a share of over Rs 107 crore in its final run in theatres.

      Saaho

      Saaho

      Saaho, the big-budget venture of Prabhas, went on to make an entry to the 100-crore club in the first week itself. The Hindi version of the film also did a good business.

      More SYE RAA NARASIMHA REDDY News

      Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 13:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 10, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue