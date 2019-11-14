Telugu Movies Premiere On Gemini TV: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Evaru And More!

Rakshasudu

Rakshasudu, starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, will kick-off the special premieres. Reportedly, the movie will be screened on November 17, 2019.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

The magnum opus, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, has turned out to be one among the top-grossing movies of all-time. Reportedly, the Surender Reddy directorial will be premiered on Gemini TV and rumour has it that it will be one among the Sankranthi special movies. Sye Raa is expected to set some major TRP ratings record.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, starring Navin Polishetty in the lead role, had won praises from all quarters. The film, which tasted both critical and commercial success, is also buckling up for its television premiere.

Brochevarevarura

Here is yet another critically appreciated movie that will come in front of television audiences in the upcoming days. Starring Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead roles, the film is a complete comedy entertainer.

Evaru

Evaru, starring Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles, had left everyone stunned with its gripping narrative. The film, which is one among the best thrillers of recent times, is gearing up for its television premiere.

Ranarangam

The Sharwanand starrer, which narrated the tale of a man who became an empire himself, is yet another film that would grace the mini-screens in the upcoming weeks.

Kousalya Krishnamoorthy

Kousalya Krishnamoorthy, the sports-drama, which is a remake of the Tamil movie Kanaa, will be aired on Gemini TV in the upcoming weeks.