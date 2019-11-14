    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Telugu Movies Premiere On Gemini TV: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Evaru And More!

      Some of the most popular Telugu movies of 2019 are gearing up to make their television premiere soon. According to reports, Gemini TV has come up with an announcement that the channel would be airing new movies every Sunday starting from November 17, 2019. Take a look at the list of Telugu movies in the line-up for television premiere.

      Rakshasudu

      Rakshasudu

      Rakshasudu, starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, will kick-off the special premieres. Reportedly, the movie will be screened on November 17, 2019.

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

      The magnum opus, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, has turned out to be one among the top-grossing movies of all-time. Reportedly, the Surender Reddy directorial will be premiered on Gemini TV and rumour has it that it will be one among the Sankranthi special movies. Sye Raa is expected to set some major TRP ratings record.

      Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

      Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

      Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, starring Navin Polishetty in the lead role, had won praises from all quarters. The film, which tasted both critical and commercial success, is also buckling up for its television premiere.

      Brochevarevarura

      Brochevarevarura

      Here is yet another critically appreciated movie that will come in front of television audiences in the upcoming days. Starring Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead roles, the film is a complete comedy entertainer.

      Evaru

      Evaru

      Evaru, starring Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles, had left everyone stunned with its gripping narrative. The film, which is one among the best thrillers of recent times, is gearing up for its television premiere.

      Ranarangam

      Ranarangam

      The Sharwanand starrer, which narrated the tale of a man who became an empire himself, is yet another film that would grace the mini-screens in the upcoming weeks.

      Kousalya Krishnamoorthy

      Kousalya Krishnamoorthy

      Kousalya Krishnamoorthy, the sports-drama, which is a remake of the Tamil movie Kanaa, will be aired on Gemini TV in the upcoming weeks.

      Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
