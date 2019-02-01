English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Telugu Movies Round-up: Box Office Hits & Flops Of January 2019!

    By Manu
    |

    January 2019 was loaded with movies and the Telugu film audiences had a gala time with their favourite stars pitching in with Telugu movies with high expectations. Within the first half of 2019, the film industry witnessed the marching in of the highly-awaited Telugu movies. In total, there were 4 telugu movies that hit the screens in January 2019 along with a dubbed film as well. How well did these Telugu movies perform at the box office? Did they fetch the desited results? Take a look at this quick round-up to know more about the box office hits and flops of January 2019.

    F2

    F2, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead role worked out well with the audiences and the Anil Ravipudi movie gained the huge support of the family audiences. The film still holds strong in many of the centres

    Verdict: Blockbuster

    NTR Kathanayakudu

    The expectations were sky high on this project, which was the first among the Telugu movie releases of January 2019. Despite opening to some good reviews, the film failed to min the required numbers at the box office. Some of the reports suggest that the film has incurred huge losses in its final run.

    Verdict: Disaster

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama

    Vinaya Vihdeya Rama was touted to be a mass entertainer that would satisfy the entertainment needs of the audiences during the festival season. In the contrary, it opened to some extremely bad reports. But still, reports came in that it picked up during the holiday season but this one too has reportedly suffered losses in its final run.

    Verdict: Flop

    Petta

    It was the Telugu dubbed version of Petta, which came in to the theatres during the festival season. It opened to good reviews and emerged as a big hit in Tamil Nadu. But, the huge competition and the crowded release affected the film in a negative way in the Telugu regions. But still, the film is expected to have done a decent business in AP/TS regions.

    Verdict: Average

    Mr Majnu

    Mr Majnu, Akshil Akkineni's third film as a lead hero came in as the last major release of the month. The film has received above average reviews from the theatres. The opening wasn't big and remained mediocre. It is too early to predict the final status of the movie.

    Read more about: telugu movies
    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 12:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue