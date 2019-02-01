Telugu Movies Round-up: Box Office Hits & Flops Of January 2019!

F2

F2, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead role worked out well with the audiences and the Anil Ravipudi movie gained the huge support of the family audiences. The film still holds strong in many of the centres

Verdict: Blockbuster

NTR Kathanayakudu

The expectations were sky high on this project, which was the first among the Telugu movie releases of January 2019. Despite opening to some good reviews, the film failed to min the required numbers at the box office. Some of the reports suggest that the film has incurred huge losses in its final run.

Verdict: Disaster

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Vinaya Vihdeya Rama was touted to be a mass entertainer that would satisfy the entertainment needs of the audiences during the festival season. In the contrary, it opened to some extremely bad reports. But still, reports came in that it picked up during the holiday season but this one too has reportedly suffered losses in its final run.

Verdict: Flop

Petta

It was the Telugu dubbed version of Petta, which came in to the theatres during the festival season. It opened to good reviews and emerged as a big hit in Tamil Nadu. But, the huge competition and the crowded release affected the film in a negative way in the Telugu regions. But still, the film is expected to have done a decent business in AP/TS regions.

Verdict: Average

Mr Majnu

Mr Majnu, Akshil Akkineni's third film as a lead hero came in as the last major release of the month. The film has received above average reviews from the theatres. The opening wasn't big and remained mediocre. It is too early to predict the final status of the movie.