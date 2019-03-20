Telugu Movies: Telugu Film Producers Council Comes To The Rescue Of Distributors & Exhibitors!

Of late, we have seen some Telugu movies coming out in the miniscreens and web within weeks after the theatrical release. With the onset of the OTT platforms, Telugu movies did get a new source of revenue through digital rights and many of the recent flicks premiered on the digital platform within 50 days of release.

While trade talks were rife on how this would affect the theatrical business of Telugu movies in future, here's a silver lining for distributors and exhibitors of the industry.

The latest reports that have surfaced reveal that the Telugu Film Producers Council has decided to set a time frame for the digital and miniscreen premiere of all Telugu movies. Reportedly, they will sell the satellite and digital rights with an agreement that the miniscreen premiere or web premiere will happen only after eight weeks (56 days) of the theatrical release of a movie. Reportedly, this agreement will come to effect from April 1.

This has come as good news for the distributors and exhibitors, especially since this would ensure a long run of Telugu movies in the theatres, specifically for the ones that receive good reports.