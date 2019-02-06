English
    Telugu TV Actress Jhansi Commits Suicide; Found Hanging At Her Residence!

    By Staff
    Telugu Television actress Jhansi, who is well-known for her role in the popular serial Pavithra Bandhan being aired on Star Maa, is no more. According to the reports, the actress has allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Hyderabad.

    The reports suggest that Jhansi, who was 21-years-old, was found hanging at her apartment in Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad. According to the reports, her brother had alereted the police and the neighbours since she didn't respond even after ringing the door bell and her body was found when they broke the door.

    Telugu TV Actress Jhansi Commits Suicide; Found Hanging At Her Residence!

    Reportedly, a police case has been registered and her body has been moved to a Government hospital where the autopsy will be done.

    Actress Jhansi hails from Krishna District in Hyderabad and she has been running a beauty Parlour in Amarapeet as well. The relatives of Jhansi claim that the actress has been in a relationship with a guy and family members of Jhansi weren't happy with this relayionship . At the same time, the police officialc have sized the mobile phone of Jhansi and are analysing chats as well as the call data.

    Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
