Telugu Video Songs In The 100 Million Club: Vanchinde, Saaho Re & More!

Vachinde

Vachinde, the superhit song from the equally big hit movie Fidaa, featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is ruling the list. The song, which has a spectacular dance performance from Sai Pallavi in it has already fetched 182 Million views on YouTube till now.

Rangamma Mangamma

Rangamma Mangamma song, from the film Rangasthakam has been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad. It turned out to be the favourite number of the audiences from this film. The video song from the film has already fetched 146 Million views from YouTube.

Saaho Re

This song from Baahubali 2, which is one of the biggest ever hits in the history of Indian cinema, went on to gain the interest of the audiences. The video song, which is filled with riveting and spectacular visuals turned out be an instant hit and so far, it has fetched 134 Million views on YouTube.

Inkem Inkem

The song Inkem Inkem from the movie Geetha Govindam, is undoubtedly one of the most popular songs of the recent times and the viewership that the video song has gained is a testimony of that fact. The video song has fetched 108 Million views so far and is racing ahead.

Pilla Raa

Pilla Raa was yet another major hit song of the year 2018, which gained the interest of the audiences. This particular song from the film RX 100, which was a big success at the box office, has fetched 105 Million views on YouTube.

Seeti Maar

Seeti Maar, the song from the Allu Arjun starrer DJ, has also made it into this coveted list. The amazing dance of Allu Arjun is definitely one of the major highlights of this video song and it has already gained 104 Million so far on YouTube.

Choosi Chudangane

This particular song from the movie Chalo, is yet another popular song which has found a place in the coveted list. The song is a breezy number, which went on to create an instant connect with the audiences. It has fetched 103 Million views from YouTube so far.