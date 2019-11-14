Balakrishna To Play Sr NTR Again? Deets Inside!

Balakrishna, the undisputed 'Legend' of Telugu cinema, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Ruler, helmed by KS Ravikumar. The film has already piqued the curiosity, and this suggests that things are on track. With Ruler mania in full swing, here is some more exciting news for 'N' fans. As per a leading website, NBK is likely to play Tollywood thespian and his father Sr NTR in the much-hyped Tamil-Hindi bilingual Thalaivi, featuring Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Balakrishna played Sr NTR in the prestigious NTR Biopic, which hit screens in two parts (NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu) earlier this year amidst fanfare. Even though 'Nata Simha' received rave reviews for his performance, the Krish-helmed magnum opus sank without a trace. This hurt Balakrishna big time and refrained from mentioning the film again. As such, if he plays 'Annagaru' in Thalaivi, it might help him redeem himself.

In case, you did not know, the Jayalalithaa biopic revolves around Amma's contribution to the film world as well as her rise in politics. The film is being directed by AL Vijay, best known for helming the Tamil films Deiva Thirumagal and Thalaivaa (dubbed in Telugu as Anna). Thalaivi also features Arvind Swami (as MGR) and Prakash Raj (as Karunanidhi) in the lead.

Coming back to Balakrishna, he will next be seen in Ruler. The is a mass entertainer and features Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika as the leading ladies opposite 'Nata Simha'.

Once Ruler arrives in theatres, the Paisa Vasool hero will be teaming up with Boyapati Srinu for a mass movie, featuring several elevation scenes. Balakrishna will be seen in a youthful new avatar in the flick, being referred to as NBK 106. The grapevine suggests that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the villain opposite 'Balayya Babu' and this has piqued the curiosity.

