These Stunning Clicks Of Kajal Aggarwal Will Set Your Screen On Fire; View Photos

Hotness Personified

Kajal is seen turning up the heat like a pro in this stylish photo and proved that she is hotness personified. Her graceful body language adds a new dimension to the look, upping its recall value big time.

Simply Stunning

Here is another priceless snap of the bold and bindass lady which might create a great deal of buzz amongst fans. She sure knows how to steal the show!

Sita Time

Kajal was last seen in Sita which released on May 24, 2019 and opened to a decent response at the box office. The film, directed by Teja, featured the Mersal beauty in a glamorous new avatar which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

While speaking about the movie, she had said it deals with how modern day women try to fulfil their aspirations.

"Sita isn't really an adaptation of the Ramayana. The way I see it, my character in the film is a representation of the aspirations of a modern woman, who's hard-working and ambitious, and achieves her goals," she had told Firstpost.

The Way Ahead...

Kajal will soon be seen in Comali which has already created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. She also has Paris Paris and Shankar's highly-ambitious Indian 2 in her kitty.