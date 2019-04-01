This Member Of The Akkineni Family Told Nagarjuna About Naga Chaitanya And Samantha's Affair!

Nags About Chay And Sam's Affair

While talking about Sam and Chay's courtship days, he said that the two fell in love with each other while shooting for Ye Maya Chesave but did not share the good news with their respective families immediately. He added that he was completely 'bamboozled'' when he realised that they were in love.

"Love blossomed between Chaitu and Sams during Ye Maya Chesave. I thought the pair was good looking at that time. But, I never knew what was brewing between them. They completely bamboozled me," he added.

A Big Revelation

He went on to add that his dog was the first one to know about the affair which left the audience in splits for the right reasons.

His Exact Words

"Once, Samantha came to my house. During that time, my pet dog went running to her. I remarked with a surprise, 'How did she know Samantha?' Samantha remarked, 'It knew me very well mama''. This shows that the dog first found out Sams-Chaitu's love affair and then it exposed the same to

all."

A Winner On The Cards

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya made a good pair in films such as Ye Maya Chesave and Manam. The trailer suggests that Majili is going to be an intense romantic-drama. As such, one can expect their chemistry to be even more intense this time around which might make Majili a superb experience for fans.