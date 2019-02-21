This Popular Actress Would Like To Say 'I Love You' To Prabhas!

Prabhas is not just a Tollywood celebrity and with Baahubali, he went on to become a national sensation, whose fan base has spread across various parts of the country. Prabhas also holds a huge fanship among the celebrity circles as well and the Baahubali star is one among the most eligible bachelors of the Indian film fraternity.

We have heard many celebrities speaking highly of Prabhas and now, popular Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar too has opened up about her admiration for Prabhas. According to reports, it was in an interview that Varalaxmi Saratkumar spoke about this.

Reportedly, while speaking in the interview, Varalaxmi Sarthkumar mentioned that if ever she would want to say 'I Love You' to any person, it would be Prabhas.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was previously seen in the Tamil movie Maari 2, in which she had essayed an important roles. She was also seen in the Vijay movie Sarkar, in which she essayed the role of an antagonist. The actress has a good number of movies lined up for release and her next in Telugu is Nagakanyaka.

On the other hand, all fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting for the mass arrival of his next film Saaho. The movie has been scheduled to hit the big screens this year itself.