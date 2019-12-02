This Video Of Chiranjeevi Spending Quality Time With His Granddaughter Is Simply Priceless

Are you a fan of the dashing and stylish Chiranjeevi? If yes, then here is some fantastic news for you. In an exciting development, a terrific video of 'Megastar' narrating the story of his popular movie Choodalani Vundi to his granddaughter is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. Most movie buffs feel that it showcases the softer side of his personality, making it a feast for one and all.

In case, you did not know, Choodalani Vundi was an action-thriller that hit screens in 1998 and received a good response from cinemagoers. It featured Chiru in a mass avatar and clicked with the target audience. The flick starred Soundarya and Anjala Zaveri as the leading ladies. It was later remade in Hindi as Calcutta Mail, featuring Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in the lead.

Coming back to Chiranjeevi, he recently condemned the horrific rape and murder of a lady doctor in Hyderabad, asking the authorities to punish the 'animals' behind the crime in the harshest way possible.

"I am reacting as a brother and father. My heart is bleeding. Are we living among animals? Such criminals should be punished immediately. Justice should be served for (the victim). I would not hesitate to call for capital punishment for them. Swift and harshest punishment should be given to the criminals. I wished to see that the accused should get the harsh punishment and even welcomed the likely hanging to death punishment to these accused," (sic) added the mass hero.

On the professional front, he was last seen in the period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which received rave reviews from all corners. It, however, did not live up to expectations at the box office, much to the surprise of 'Mega' fans. With the setback behind him, the Sneham Kosam actor is working on a film with Koratala Siva, being referred to as 'Chiru 152'. It reportedly carries a strong message and has religious undertones.

