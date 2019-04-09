Top 10 Biggest Disasters in Tollywood: See Which Big Film Is Ruling The Chart!

10. Shakthi

Shakthi, the Jr NTR movie that released in the year 2011 was one among the top releases of that year. Despite having big names on board, the film turned out to be a disappointment and was panned by the critics and the audiences. If reports are to be believed, the film collected around Rs 19 crore.

Budget - Rs 45 crore, Sold For - Rs 42 crore, Loss - Rs 23 crore

9. LIE

Lie, the Telugu action thriller film with Nithin in the lead role was a big budget venture. The film that also had Arjun Sarja in an equally important role failed to live up to the expectations and it managed to collect around just Rs 10 Crore in the final run.

Budget - Rs 35 crore, Sold For - Rs 34 crore, Loss - Rs 24 crore

8. Orange

Orange, the Ram Charan starrer released in 2011 too had to taste failure at the box office. This one too had come up with huge baggage of expectations but it reportedly managed to collect just Rs 20 crore in the final run.

Budget - Rs 46 crore, Sold For - Rs 46 crore, Loss - Rs 26 crore.

7. Puli

Puli that released in 2010 came from the team of SJ Suryah and Pawan Kalyan that delivered the blockbuster movie Khushi. However, this high octane entertainer failed to meet the expectations of the Telugu audiences and ended up collecting around Rs 18.3 crore

Budget - Rs 45 crore, Sold For - Rs 45 crore, Loss - Rs 26.7 crore

6. Akhil

Akhil the debut vehicle of Akhil Akkineni as a lead hero came up with a huge buzz in the theatres. But, the fantasy factor in the film failed to create the required connect and it reportedly ended up collecting Rs 20 crore.

Budget - Rs 48 crore, Sold For - Rs 48.5 crore, Loss Rs 28.5 crore

5. Brahmotsavam

Brahmotsavam, the Mahesh Babu movie had high hopes running around it but it failed miserably at the box office. Audiences and critics panned the content of the film and if reports are to be believed, it managed to collect around Rs 36 crore.

Budget - Rs 45 crore, Sold For - 70.6 crore, Loss - Rs 34.6 crore

4. 1-Nenokkadine

Nenokkadine, the Mahesh Babu movie, is one such film that had to bite the dust at the box office despite being a quality movie. The film that was way ahead of its time wasn't well-received by the Telugu audiences back then as it reportedly fetched around Rs 29.3 crore in final run.

Budget - Rs 55 crore, Sold For - Rs 72 crore, Loss - Rs 42.7 crore

3. Sardar Gabbar Singh

Sardar Gabbar Singh had high hopes bestowed on it and the huge pre-release business that it received stand as a proof. However, the Pawan Kalyan starrer failed to keep up the reputation of its prequel and reportedly ended up collecting just Rs 52.6 crore.

Budget - Rs 40 crore, Sold For - Rs 99 crore, Loss - 46.4 crore.

2. Spyder

Spyder came in as the biggest film of Mahesh Babu at that point of time and the film had all the big names on the cards. But, Spyder opened to poor reviews with the film not connecting well with the Telugu audiences. As a result, the film reportedly minted just Rs 65 crore.

Budget - Rs 120 crore, Sold For - 124 crore, Loss - Rs 59 crore

1. Agnyaathavaasi

This Pawan Kalyan starrer had everything in it to be a blockbuster. However, the hype backfired the film as it ended up becoming a very ordinary film. If reports are to be believed, the film which fetched huge theatrical rights ended up doing a business of just Rs 57 crore.

Budget - Rs 70 crore, Sold For - 124.6 crore, Loss - Rs 67.6 crore