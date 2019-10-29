Top 10 Highest-Grossing Telugu Movies At USA Box Office: Sye Raa Finds A Place In The Coveted List!
The USA box office is an important market for Telugu movies. Some Telugu flicks have even made it to the top-performing Indian movies in the USA. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the Chiranjeevi starrer, which released a few weeks back too enjoyed a steady run in the USA. On this note, here, we take you through the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu movies at the USA box office.
10. Aa Aa
The Trivikram Srinivas directorial, which featured Nithiin and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, emerged a favourite with the family audiences. It was a major draw in the USA as well and collected around $2.45 million.
9. Geetha Govindam
Vijay Deverakonda starrer Geetha Govindam had a long and steady run at the USA box office. With collections of $2.46 million, it is Deverakonda's top grosser out there, so far.
8. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the most recent biggie of Tollywood featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead, is at the eighth spot. The movie, which made a roaring start at the USA box office, went on to collect $2.49 million from the USA box office.
7. Mahanati
Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati, which is considered to be one among the best Telugu movies of recent times, enjoyed astounding success in the USA as well. The film collected around $2.58 million.
6. Saaho
Saaho, the big release of the year, may have failed to live up to the expectations but still, it managed to rake in good numbers. Reportedly, the Prabhas starrer collected $2.76 million at the USA box office.
5. Srimanthudu
Srimanthudu, which hit theatres in 2015, had created some big records during the time of its release. The Mahesh Babu starrer was unanimously accepted by audiences and reportedly, collected $2.89 million in the final run.
4. Bharat Ane Nenu
The 2018 movie is the top-grossing film of Mahesh Babu at the USA box office, so far. The film, which was a blockbuster success, went on to collect around $3.42 million in its final run.
3. Rangasthalam
Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam is one such movie that managed to create many big records at the box office. The Sukumar directorial had collected around $3.51 million at the USA box office.
2. Baahubali 1
Baahubali 1, which released in 2015, is at the second spot in this list. The movie, which had a sensational outing in all its release centrescollected around Rs $6.99 million at the USA box office.
Baahubali 2
Baahubali 2 is leading the list by miles and it seems like the SS Rajamouli directorial is all set to stay in this position for a long time to come; perhaps until RRR! The all-time blockbuster collected around $21.1 million in its final run.