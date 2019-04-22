Top 10 Highest Paid Telugu Actresses: Nayanthara, Anushka Or Kajal Aggarwal - Who Tops The List?

10 Kiara Advani (Rs 50 lakh To 70 lakh)

Bharat Ane Nenu girl Kiara Advani has become quite popular in Tollywood in no time which has helped her make An impact on this list. She is currently awaiting the release of Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.

9 Rakul Preet ( Rs 60 lakh To 1 crore)

The Punjabi lady, who has been a part of biggies such as Kick 2 and Spyder, too has become an inseparable part of the industry. She was last seen in Dev which tanked at the box office. At present, she has the Kollywood biggie NGK and the Bollywood movie De De Pyaar De in her kitty.

8 Rashmika Mandanna (Rs 75 lakh To 1 crore)

Last year, the Kodava beauty became the talk of the town when Geetha Govindam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged as a runaway hit. The tremendous craze around her has helped her find a place In the list despite being merely 3 films old.

7 Ileana (Rs 1 crore)

The Goan beauty has not been too active in Tollywood of late which is responsible for the low ranking. She was last seen in Amar Akbar Anthony which sank without a trace.

6 Keerthy Suresh (Rs 1 crore +)

The young lady's stock has risen big time due to the success of Mahanati, featuring her in the role of yesteryear star Savitri. At present, she has the Mollywood magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in her kitty.

5 Pooja Hegde (Rs 1.5 crore)

Pooja Hegde's good looks and charming screen presence has made her a big star in virtually no time, giving her the edge over her contemporaries. She currently has Maharshi and Prabhas 20 in her kitty.

Samantha And Tamannaah (Rs 1.2 crore to 2 crore)

Both these glamorous women are immensely popular and come under the same bracket. At present, Sam is enjoying the success of Majili while the 'Milky Beauty' is awaiting the release of Devi 2/Abhinetri 2.

3 Kajal Aggarwal (Rs 2 crore)

A seasoned performer, Kajal is one of the most respected actresses in Tollywood which has helped her bag a position in this list. At present, she is awaiting the release of Sita.

Anushka Shetty (Rs 2 crore To 3 crore)

Anushka is one of the biggest brands in Tollywood which justifies her high position on the list. She was last seen in Bhaagamathie which emerged as a hit.

1 Nayanthara (Rs 3 crore To 4 crore)

The 'Lady Superstar' was reportedly paid this impressive amount for Jai Simha which saw her act opposite Balakrishna and make fans go weak in the knees. When 'Thailaivi' does a solo-lead movie in Kollywood she charges around Rs 5 crore