Top 10 Highest Paid Tollywood Actors; See Who Is Topping The Chart!

10. Nagarjuna – Rs 7.5 crore

Nagarjuna is one of the top stars of the industry and crowds flow in to watch his film in the theatres. Of late, he hasn't had the desired big successes at the box office with films like Officer and Devdas not making that big impact but still he continues to be one among the highest paid actors of Tollywood.

9. Venkatesh – Rs 8 crore

Venkatesh has delivered his career-best share in the form of F2 and it has once again assured his popularity among the Telugu movie audiences. The Venkatesh starrer enjoyed a fabulous outing in the USA as well. The movie also became one among the Top 10 Tollywood grossers of all time.

8. Balakrishna – Rs 9 crore

Balakrishna movies enjoy a grand welcome in the theatres and his fan base is something really big. His movies get a good run in the overseas centres as well and is a star, whose fan base is simply phenomenal.

7. Vijay Deverakonda – Rs 10 crore

Vijay Deverakonda is the young sensation of Telugu cinema and his career has been on an upward surge. With back-to-back big hits, this young star is definitely one of the most popular celebrities of Tollywood.

6. Allu Arjun – Rs 14 crore

Allu Arjun has been delivering a good number of hits with most of his recent films enjoying a good outing in the Telugu speaking regions. Apart from that, his films have a market in entire South India.

5. Ram Charan – Rs 17 crore

Ram Charan has delivered a big blockbuster in the form of Rangasthalam. The film shattered many records and holds most of the non-Baahubali records in its kitty, which is indeed a big achievement.

4. Jr NTR – Rs 18 crore

Jr NTR has been a part of some real big hits with the actor coming up with back-to-back hits. Most of his recent films like Temper, Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa, Aravinda Sametha etc., enjoyed a fabulous run in the theatres.

3. Pawan Kalyan – Rs 22 crore

Pawan Kalyan could rightly be listed among the biggest ever stars of Tollywood with huge popularity. His 25th film Agnyaathavaasi had a huge hype surrounding it and it was even tagged as Pawan Kalyan's last movie as he is stepping into politics.

2. Mahesh Babu - Rs 22-25 crore

Mahesh Babu is an actor with a pan-Indian appeal and he charges the above-mentioned figure for a movie. If reports are to be believed, the much-loved actor increased his salary for Spider, because of the film being bilingual. His most recent release Bharat Ane Nenu too performed in an exceedingly good way.

1. Prabhas

Prabhas is the one who is at the top spot on the list. His acting career could rightly be classified as Before and After Baahubali. Reportedly, his remuneration was around Rs 10 crore before Baahubali but it shot to new heights upon the pan-Indian success of Baahubali.