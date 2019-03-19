Top 10 Highest Paid Tollywood Actors; See Who Is Topping The Chart!
Telugu movies enjoy a huge market and so is the case of Tollywood heroes. Their market and fan base are spread across various regions and of late, we have seen the films of Tollywood heroes enjoying a pan-Indian appeal. Here, we take you through the top 10 Tollywood actors with the highest remuneration.
They Almost Made It To The List
Nani and Ravi Teja are two of the finest actors of the Telugu film industry. Reportedly, Nani charges around Rs 4 crore per film and at the same time, most recent reports suggest that due to the lacklustre performances of Ravi Teja movies of recent times, the star has reduced his salary from Rs 10 crore to Rs 6 crore.
10. Nagarjuna – Rs 7.5 crore
Nagarjuna is one of the top stars of the industry and crowds flow in to watch his film in the theatres. Of late, he hasn't had the desired big successes at the box office with films like Officer and Devdas not making that big impact but still he continues to be one among the highest paid actors of Tollywood.
9. Venkatesh – Rs 8 crore
Venkatesh has delivered his career-best share in the form of F2 and it has once again assured his popularity among the Telugu movie audiences. The Venkatesh starrer enjoyed a fabulous outing in the USA as well. The movie also became one among the Top 10 Tollywood grossers of all time.
8. Balakrishna – Rs 9 crore
Balakrishna movies enjoy a grand welcome in the theatres and his fan base is something really big. His movies get a good run in the overseas centres as well and is a star, whose fan base is simply phenomenal.
7. Vijay Deverakonda – Rs 10 crore
Vijay Deverakonda is the young sensation of Telugu cinema and his career has been on an upward surge. With back-to-back big hits, this young star is definitely one of the most popular celebrities of Tollywood.
6. Allu Arjun – Rs 14 crore
Allu Arjun has been delivering a good number of hits with most of his recent films enjoying a good outing in the Telugu speaking regions. Apart from that, his films have a market in entire South India.
5. Ram Charan – Rs 17 crore
Ram Charan has delivered a big blockbuster in the form of Rangasthalam. The film shattered many records and holds most of the non-Baahubali records in its kitty, which is indeed a big achievement.
4. Jr NTR – Rs 18 crore
Jr NTR has been a part of some real big hits with the actor coming up with back-to-back hits. Most of his recent films like Temper, Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa, Aravinda Sametha etc., enjoyed a fabulous run in the theatres.
3. Pawan Kalyan – Rs 22 crore
Pawan Kalyan could rightly be listed among the biggest ever stars of Tollywood with huge popularity. His 25th film Agnyaathavaasi had a huge hype surrounding it and it was even tagged as Pawan Kalyan's last movie as he is stepping into politics.
2. Mahesh Babu - Rs 22-25 crore
Mahesh Babu is an actor with a pan-Indian appeal and he charges the above-mentioned figure for a movie. If reports are to be believed, the much-loved actor increased his salary for Spider, because of the film being bilingual. His most recent release Bharat Ane Nenu too performed in an exceedingly good way.
1. Prabhas
Prabhas is the one who is at the top spot on the list. His acting career could rightly be classified as Before and After Baahubali. Reportedly, his remuneration was around Rs 10 crore before Baahubali but it shot to new heights upon the pan-Indian success of Baahubali.